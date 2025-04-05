Black Clover Creator Shares Epic Makeover for One Piece’s Luffy

One Piece‘s Monkey D. Luffy has gotten an awesome makeover from the creator behind Black Clover for a cool new release. Black Clover is currently in the midst of the final arc of the long running manga series thus far, and has shifted over to a quarterly release schedule for these final chapters. But while fans are currently waiting for the next phase of fights that will bring Asta and the Clover Kingdom’s story to an end, the creator behind the series is helping to make the wait all the more easy with some cool new art for a different Shonen Jump icon.

One Piece‘s card game has been getting bigger and bigger ever since it first launched a couple of years ago, and it has resulted in all kinds of cool art for the series’ characters as they take on their own special cards. There’s a new wave of cards coming to the game in Japan that will feature art from other prominent Shonen Jump artists, and Shueisha has shared a promo showing off what Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata’s take on Luffy for the card game looks like. Check it out below as spotted by @BCloverActuFR on X.

🚨 Monkey D. Luffy dessiné par Yuki Tabata, l’auteur de #BlackClover ! 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/35DABiphJI — Black Clover FR – Jump GIGA Printemps 2025 (@BCloverActuFR) April 4, 2025

What’s Going On With Black Clover?

It has been a tough time to be a Black Clover fan, however, as the manga is still in the midst in getting ready for its next batch of chapters with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. The series had been releasing on a quarterly schedule with new chapters coming each season as Tabata shifted over for the final battles of the series overall. This might have resulted in better looking and longer chapters than ever seen before, but it also means a fairly long wait in between each of the releases with very few updates in between. So it’s like waiting in a bit of a limbo.

Black Clover’s manga recently celebrated its tenth anniversary since it first launched its serialization with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but unfortunately there was no real update about when the manga would be coming back for its next chapter at that time. As of the time of this publication, fans are still holding out for the Spring 2025 release of the series. But if it doesn’t come, then fans will have to wait until much later in the year to see what’s coming next in the final arc.

Is Black Clover’s Anime Ever Coming Back?

While Black Clover is making fans wait, and that might hurt in the meantime, the series still seems to be setting up as one of the potentially best endings that Shonen Jump ever has had. It has been given the room to explore everything that Tabata is setting out for this grand finale, and each of the key fights is coming to an end with some notable moments from the series as a whole. But now it’s just a matter as to whether or not the series will hit those high marks that fans are hoping for.

Black Clover’s anime has also been in question after it ended with 170 episodes under its belt. The series left things off on a huge cliffhanger before it even got to the events of the final arc in the manga being explored now. When the manga finally does come to an end, however, it would make it the perfect time for the anime to return when there’s a complete series left to adapt. If Pierrot gets a renewed interest in Black Clover, that will be the perfect time to do so. Cross your fingers it happens.