Boruto Explains How Isshiki Summoned Kawaki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest chapter explains how Isshiki Otsutsuki managed to find and summon Kawaki to his side at the very last moment. The fight between Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto and Isshiki Otsutsuki continues in the newest chapter of the series as Naruto unleashed a deadly new version of his Nine-Tails chakra transformation. This new form ended up being so effective against Isshiki that he's been put up against the ropes and looking for any way to potentially save himself from being killed by Naruto. Unfortunately for Boruto and the others, this option turns out to be Kawaki.

As Chapter 52 of the series comes to a close, Isshiki has pinned down Naruto's powerful new form and begins to celebrate as he's managed to find Kawaki. Not only that, but he soon uses his Karma power to summon Kawaki to the battle as he readies himself to move into the new host body as Jigen's old body continues to die out.

Naruto's new Baryon Mode gives him a major advantage to start with as while it does steadily suck away his and Kurama's life, it also does the same to Isshiki as well each time Naruto makes contact with the foe. Isshiki realizes that he only has less than ten minutes left to live within Jigen's body, and wants to call upon Kawaki as soon as possible.

Soon enough, he senses Kawaki's location. Although Kawaki has stated he has no chakra himself, Isshiki explains that he was able to pinpoint Kawaki thanks to the connection he and Naruto share. Because Naruto has continued to funnel his chakra through Kawaki's prosthetic arm (even in such an intense moment like this), Isshiki was able to find where he was being hidden.

Because of this connection between the two, Kawaki has been put in more danger than ever. Although Naruto has done his best to care for and protect Kawaki from Kara, he's only brought more trouble to the boy and the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village around them thanks to Isshiki being able to find Kawaki at every opportunity. This connection might prove to be their downfall.

