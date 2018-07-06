Next ‘Boruto’ Episode Hit With One-Week Delay

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been more hooked than ever as the Chunin Exams provided the same kind of major shift for the series that fans once experienced with its predecessor, Naruto.

But for fans hoping to see the end of the Chunin Exams arc sooner rather than later, Episode 65 will unfortunately be delayed until the week of Thursday, July 19 to promote the upcoming Pokemon: Everyone’s Story.

BAD NEWS: Boruto Episode 65 will be delayed . There’s a break on July 12 due to a pokemon movie countdown the episode will now air on July 19. Too bad ep 65 is the final battle and now it’s going to be delayed! @EternalHokageYT @Brazey_Matic @BaaraBlood @HarrisonSenpai_ — jackson (@boruto4life) July 2, 2018

The delay is further confirmed through an ad for the Pokemon movie special countdown promoting the upcoming Pokemon: Everyone’s Story, which will take place the week of Thursday, July 12, pushing Boruto until the next week.

The episode delay is unfortunate, but it is a result of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations taking up a more popular timeslot on Thursdays. But this delay does come with a little extra sting given that the series recently had a one-week break before the airing of Episode 63. To make matters worse, this is on the cusp of a major team-up against a transforming Momoshiki. Episode 65 is most likely part of the last battle, so at least there will be gold when the wait is over.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.