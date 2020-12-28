Boruto Exec Compares Kawaki to Sasauke in New Interview

✖

Boruto Uzumaki has enjoyed an exciting career ever since he graduated from the Ninja Academy, but things are about to get crazy for the hero on screen. At last, the anime promises to fold in with the manga, and netizens were told Kawaki would jump from the pages to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Of course, Kawaki's arrival has fans excited, and a recent interview is breaking down how similar (or dissimilar really) Kawaki is from Sasuke Uchiha.

The whole ordeal went down when a special interview with Ren Manabe went live. The man is the editor at V-Jump's editorial department, so he helps oversee content for the entire magazine. That includes Boruto as you might imagine, and during a chat on AnirecoTV, Manabe shared some interesting words about Kawaki.

According to netizens Abdul_S17 and rocha_luana, Manabe thought Kawaki was going to end up being an almost replica of Sasuke. However, the editor was quickly corrected as Kawaki has become a character who identifies more closely with Naruto than the Uchiha.

"As a bystander, he thought that the storyline between Kawaki and Boruto would be a lot like Naruto and Sasuke. But it's not like that at all. Kawaki and Boruto have their own peculiarities."

For manga readers, they will know how true Manabe's words ring. Kawaki and Sasuke might have some things in common where personality is concerned, by their origin stories differ greatly. In fact, Kawaki's history is why makes him identify with Naruto more so than others. Boruto won't have to worry about Sasuke dumping him as a student once Kawaki shows up, after all. If anything, Naruto will be gaining a student, but the question lingers of whether or not Kawaki's intentions are pure.

