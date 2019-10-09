Naruto Previews New Boruto Arc with First Synopsis

It looks like things are about to seriously heat up for Boruto. After a few lukewarm arcs, fans began wondering where the anime was heading, but it seems all of its ambling had purpose. In a matter of days, the sequel will bring out a brand-new Naruto arc worthy of the original series, and fans can get a peek at its premiere thanks to its first synopsis.

Recently, photos of the first synopsis for the next Boruto: Naruto Next Generations arc went live, and fans were quick to turn the blurb around in English. A user called uchihafamille shared their friend’s summary of the blurb, and it turns out the first episode will be an epic one.

And yes, it will involve all of the time-travel. You might as well start referring to Boruto and Sasuke as Marty and Doc Brown.

According to the summary, episode 128 will follow Boruto and Sasuke as the pair are sent 20 years into the past. They have followed Urashiki who has also traveled back in time in hopes of killing Naruto while he is still weak. Though the pair have a mission, Boruto is very excited to see how the Leaf Village used to be, but Sasuke wants to “act carefully” as not to raise suspicion.

Of course, things go haywire when a certain knucklehead ninja shows up. A young, genin version of Naruto will appear before Boruto even though the latter was trying to avoid such contact. With the two having met, fans are eager to see how the unexpected encounter will go and whether Sasuke has to come face-to-face with his old teammate too.

