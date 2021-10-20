Boruto Reveals One of Naruto’s Best Dad Moments

Naruto hasn’t always been the best of fathers when it comes to raising both Boruto and Himawari, with the Seventh Hokage often throwing himself into his work as the head of the Hidden Leaf Village, but the latest episode shows that the titular ninja is attempting to shield his son from a big secret. Following the death of Jigen and the end of the Kara Arc, the anime adaptation is set to enter the Chunin Exams once again but clearly has more to say about the Kara Organization and the Karma energy afflicting Boruto at the moment.

While Naruto and Sasuke haven’t always seen eye to eye, things have changed since the days of Naruto: Shippuden wherein the Uchiha clan member had thought that destroying Konoha was the only way to avenge the death of his family after murdering his own brother Itachi. Realizing his mistake and joining the Hidden Leaf once again as a ninja operating in the shadows, the final member of the Uchiha Clan has no problem delivering hard truths to the Seventh Hokage, which he does in this latest episode by letting him know that he might need to kill Boruto in order to save the village from Momoshiki, the Otsutsuki member currently residing in Boruto’s body thanks to Karma.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the heartbreaking moment in the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations wherein Naruto and Sasuke have a heart-to-heart discussion wherein the Seventh Hokage is told that the fate of Boruto might be sealed, especially as he no longer has the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox to rely on:

“Isn’t that what it means to be a parent” | Boruto Episode 220. pic.twitter.com/ZINfCtD35p — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 17, 2021

If you’re looking to continue the story of the Kara Organization, the manga is your best bet as it is telling the story of Code attempting to get revenge for the loss of his mentor Isshiki, whereas the anime series will be diving into new territory with new Chunin Exams. While said exams didn’t take place in the manga, it might be a welcome change for the young ninjas who no longer have to deal with the life-threatening power of Jigen and his clan, though they’ll most certainly have plenty to worry about in this upcoming arc.

