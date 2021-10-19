Naruto Confirms Boruto’s Bleak Fate

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has confirmed how bleak Boruto Uzumaki’s fate really is with the newest episode of the anime! Now that the anime has officially made it through the final fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, it’s time to prepare for what’s to come next. Because while Naruto and the others had barely survived the fight, there’s still very much a danger coming from Boruto’s own Karma as well since Momoshiki’s last takeover of his body did much more damage than the last time. It was harder to break out of it too.

There’s actually a good reason for that, and it’s quite the unfortunate explanation for Boruto himself. It was previously revealed by Amado that Boruto and Kawaki’s bodies were becoming Otsutsuki themselves due to the nature of Karma extracting through their body at a fast rate, and while Kawaki was able to escape his thanks to Isshiki’s defeat, Boruto’s fate has essentially been set in stone. As it was revealed in the newest episode, it won’t be that much longer until he becomes a full Otsutsuki.

Episode 220 of the series gives fans an update on the status of Boruto’s body and Katasuke explains that his Karma is extracting at an alarming rate. Checking his results multiple times before coming to a hypothesis, he even explains that it’s difficult to predict but guesses that Naruto has only about half a year left before his body completely becomes like the Otsutsuki. Not only that, but the soonest he expects it to happen is in a couple of weeks. This means that Boruto has got quite the bleak future without much to do against it.

Both father and son are having difficulty dealing with this news as not only will Boruto eventually lose himself, but Naruto will have to act when that happens. Not only that, but now that Naruto does not have Kurama around, he won’t be strong enough to either prevent or even defend against a full Momoshiki takeover if it happens. Which means that the two of them need to figure out what they want to do amongst each other before it all hits the fan and puts everyone around them in danger.

It’s a bleak prognosis that’s sure to coat the coming episodes with a dread, but it’s going to be quite a while before we see comes next as even the manga is currently dealing with this Karma fallout in the newest chapters. But what do you think of Boruto’s confirmed fate? Is there a way to escape it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!