Naruto Teases the Comeback of One Iconic Location

It has been a hot minute since the Boruto anime took time away from its main story, but fans knew that had to change. With Isshiki dealt with for now, Boruto Uzumaki is processing all that was revealed during the battle, and the secrets aren’t done. After all, the hero is about to come face-to-face with a rare location in the Naruto Universe, but fans of the original series will know it well.

After all, it is hard to forget the Forest of Death. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is ready to bring the 44th Training Ground back to the screen, and it isn’t going to pan out well for our young heroes.

The forest of death was such an iconic location during Naruto Part 1: Chunin Exams, I’m glad to see it being used again👌. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/2OReWAVD0v — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 17, 2021

As you may have seen, the latest promo for Boruto pays a visit to the Forest of Death as the Chunnin Exam is getting back into the swing of things. You will remember that the most recent Chunnin Exams were forcibly postponed when Momoshiki attacked the Hidden Leaf. It seems the event is ready to get going again, and the Hokage is sending the children into the Forest of Death.

Boruto fans can only imagine what tests will await the young ninjas once they are inside, and Naruto knows the risk is real. After all, he had to fight through the forest years ago when Team 7 entered their first exams. Once the team passed their written tests, Team 7 joined others in the Forest of Death as they were forced to collect scrolls from other teams. This event changed the show’s trajectory as Orochimaru appeared in the forest and gifted Sasuke with a Curse Mark before escaping. So obviously, this location has some heavy history.

Now, Boruto and his team will get to experience the area for themselves. They may not have to worry about Orochimaru popping up to ruin their test, but that doesn’t mean they are safe. The forest houses some horrific beasts, so Team 7 better stay vigilant once they step foot through its gates!

Are you glad to see this location make a comeback in Boruto? Or could you do without the cursed forest? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.