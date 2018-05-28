‘Boruto’ Fans Are Not Happy With Boruto’s Recent Betrayal

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is powering its way through the Chunin Exams arc, but fans are starting to see how much the anime series is differing from the stories already told in the manga and Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

In the latest episode, Boruto and Shikadai found themselves in the semi-finals of the Chunin Exams tournament and Boruto had a difficult choice to make. When Shikadai got the better of him and trapped him within his shadow jutsu, Boruto was frustrated and hated the idea of losing.

So Boruto decides to cheat using the Scientific Ninja Tool once again and summons more clones and get Shikadai to quit. Yet he still keeps this cheat hidden, and fans are definitely not happy with Boruto’s behavior this week.

Seeing how he treated his friend, fans are still heated that the protagonist of a series would act this way. Read on to see what fans are saying about Boruto’s big betrayal and let us know how you felt in the comments!

Seeing Shikadai so sad breaks my heart… and what breaks my heart even more is that he doesn’t deserve it. ?



Dont worry Shikadai. You’re still winner in our eyes! ?



And Win or Lose InoShikaCho is A Great Team!#BORUTO #Shikadai #InoShikaCho pic.twitter.com/qCEQjRb6Y7 — ShikaTema シカテマ Indonesia (@ShikaTemaID) May 24, 2018

Boruto is so upset with what he did to his friend that he cant even look him in the eye and Shikadai wishes him luck he smiles at his friend to do his best. Boruto feels horrid and this is conveyed so damn well pic.twitter.com/5rMZs1Ypyg — Giancarlo Navas (@SubtitledAnime) May 26, 2018

Shikadai had Boruto beat and I’m pissed at how Boruto won that match ??? — Te veo. ? (@Mikhel_MUFC) May 25, 2018

Boruto is reallywrong for doing shikadai like that though Frfr. #BorutoNarutoNextGenerations — ? (@Mr_HatakeKun) May 25, 2018

i feel sad for shikadai when boruto cheated — Masterkage (@Masterkage8) May 25, 2018

Ok, y’all know I love me some Boruto Uzumaki, but he really did my boy Shikadai dirty. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/RWeToetMp0 — #YJ3 Camryn Perkins (@AgentCamryn) May 24, 2018

God boruto makes me so mad — Jིeིsིtིiིnི (@Narcolepticc) May 25, 2018

I watched a few YouTube reviews of Boruto episode 59 and I think it’s hilarious that people are complaining that Boruto cheated and that he is a horrible protagonist. The writers want you to hate the fact that Boruto is cheating. Him cheating is unique for a SJ protagonist. — Patrick (@HxM_Pat) May 24, 2018

