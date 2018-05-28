Anime

‘Boruto’ Fans Are Not Happy With Boruto’s Recent Betrayal

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is powering its way through the Chunin Exams arc, but fans are […]

By

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is powering its way through the Chunin Exams arc, but fans are starting to see how much the anime series is differing from the stories already told in the manga and Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

In the latest episode, Boruto and Shikadai found themselves in the semi-finals of the Chunin Exams tournament and Boruto had a difficult choice to make. When Shikadai got the better of him and trapped him within his shadow jutsu, Boruto was frustrated and hated the idea of losing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So Boruto decides to cheat using the Scientific Ninja Tool once again and summons more clones and get Shikadai to quit. Yet he still keeps this cheat hidden, and fans are definitely not happy with Boruto’s behavior this week.

Seeing how he treated his friend, fans are still heated that the protagonist of a series would act this way. Read on to see what fans are saying about Boruto’s big betrayal and let us know how you felt in the comments!

@SkiaTemaID

@SubtitledAnime

@Mikhel_MUFC

@Mr_HatakeKun

@Masterkage8

@AgentCamryn

@Narcolpticc

@HxM_Pat

@emobwoy

But there’s someone out there who’s ready to defend Boruto’s actions this week:

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts