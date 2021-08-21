Boruto Hypes Chapter 61 Release With Special Trailer

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has hyped the release of Chapter 61 of the manga series with a special new trailer! The manga series is currently in a state of transition as it continues to set the stage for its next major conflict, but at the same time is needing to allow things to properly settle for each of the characters involved. This has been a particularly tough period for Kawaki as he's not a fan of his new status quo outside of the main battles now that he no longer has his own Karma mark power.

With Kawaki figuring himself out, his role in the Uzumaki family, and his place in the Hidden Leaf Village overall, the newest chapter of the series takes this another step forward as the next major conflict is now in much clearer shape with Kawaki and Code on a collision course to one another. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was just as excited to launch the newest chapter too, and you can check out the special trailer released for it below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Boruto Chapter 61 PV by VJump; Chapter 62 Release Date: September 20th 2021 pic.twitter.com/oXbF7VucdC — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) August 18, 2021

Chapter 61 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is still in a state of flux, but now it seems like things are definitely in motion. As of the newest chapter, it's clear that Code was just waiting for his opportunity to attack Kawaki when he was alone. Due to all of the monitoring of the young fighter, and the constant surveillance of the Hidden Leaf Village thanks to all of the claw marks Code had left behind, neither side was able to make a move.

As for what Code has planned, however, that's still very much in the air. The same can be said for what Kawaki is thinking as well. We've seen Kawaki struggle with the fact that he's basically powerless to fight against the stronger foes without his Karma, and he seems to have been forming a plan of his own to make up for it. We'll be getting to see this plan kick into action going forward, so that makes this newest chapter all the more curious.

But what do you think of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest chapter? What do you think Kawaki's secret plan is?