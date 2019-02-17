‘Boruto’ Sets Up Cute Akimichi Family Episode

One of the many reasons fans have been loving Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is seeing how their favorites from Masashi Kishimoto’s series have grown up. One character fans have been reunited with on occasion is Choji Akimichi, and the latest episode sees his return.

The preview for Episode 94 of the series teases more of the Naruto Shinden arc, and teases quite a cute episode for the Akimichi family as Choji tries to “win back” the love of his wife Karui.

Episode 94 is titled “A Heaping Helping! The Eating Contest!” and the synopsis for the episode (as translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) teases a cute new outing focusing on Choji and Cho-Cho entering a food eating contest for all the wrong reasons, “Choji and Cho-Cho participate in a huge eating contest as a family! On the very day of competition, Choji has made his wife Karui very angry! After getting some advice from Cho-Cho, he’s very eager to try and show off a gallant appearance! However, it’s not received well by Karui?!”

The series is currently adapting the Naruto Shinden light novel, which sees many of the past favorites spending time with their children, and following an adorable Himawari and Naruto episode it seems the series will be following up with an exploration of Cho-Cho’s family.

The preview for Episode 94 sees Choji being reamed by Karui over Choji’s laziness. Although he believes entering an eating contest would only make him seem worse in her eyes, he only agrees to do so at the behest of his daughter who argues that he’ll look like a better role model for her. The eating contest has some hilarious additions like Shikamaru and Shikadai, and Sai and Inojin, but this is definitely a Choji and Cho-Cho adventure that fans will be waiting to see.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

