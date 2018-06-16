‘Naruto’ Reveals a Tragic, Hidden Hinata Moment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just hit fans with the series’ most emotional episode to date, and as fans have broken it down there are far more gut punches hidden through the episode than one originally thought.

As Naruto prepared to sacrifice himself in order to protect the village, Boruto’s reaction was front and center, but this sadness expanded to the rest of the village and, most importantly, Hinata.

Before Naruto completely envelops Momoshiki’s blast with his Nine-Tailed Beast chakra, the village is shown reacting to the events. Among them are people close to Naruto like Konohamaru, his father in law Hiashi, and sister-in-law Hanabi, but Hinata appears to react the toughest.

Before the final events of the episode see Naruto and Boruto fade away in a giant explosion, Hinata is seen leaving her daughter Himawari with Sakura before rushing back to the Chunin Exams arena. Although Boruto has a deep and complication relationship with his father, Hinata has always been by Naruto’s side.

This is further reinforced by Boruto’s flashback during the end of the episode where he remembers happy times with his entire family. His mother Hinata is there as well, and now that she’s not by Naruto’s side he’s facing his greatest challenge yet and the realization of it is slowly dawning on her.

What’s made worse is her Byakugan, which is most likely revealing the entire ordeal so Hinata knows what’s about to happen more so than most so her frantic run toward Naruto’s side hits all the much harder. But fans aren’t expecting this to be the last of the heartbreaking moments as the arc continues into even more dangerous territory.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.