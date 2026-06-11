Dark Manga Series Ends As Anime Future Remains a Mystery

In recent years, anime fans have witnessed several different new releases in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump come to an end. Unfortunately, Shueisha isn’t the only company that has to release final chapters for some of their biggest manga. The publication known as Mag Garden has been a big player in the manga world, and while it hasn’t hit the same heights as Shonen Jump, the company has released some big stories. To date, the likes of The Ancient Magus’ Bride, Danganronpa The Manga, The Great Pretender, and Psycho-Pass are just a few examples, with a major manga releasing its final chapter this week.

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Kingdoms of Ruin is a dark anime franchise that first got its start as a part of Mag Garden from writer Yoruhashi in 2019. Releasing fourteen volumes of its tale, the sixty-fifth chapter has arrived in Japan to finally bring Adonis’ tale of revenge to a close. Without diving into spoiler territory, the grand finale is about as happy of an ending that the protagonist could have hoped for, but unfortunately, this grand finale hasn’t hinted at a return of the anime adaptation. You can check out the final chapter of the series by clicking here, though you might need a translator to truly understand what came about with this curtain call.

yokohama Animation Laboratory

Kingdoms of Ruin’s Anime Future

Yokohama Animation

The anime adaptation, for those who may not be familiar, first debuted in 2023, years after the manga’s debut. Garnering twelve episodes, the series is available to stream on Crunchyroll and received quite a bit of groundswell initially, thanks to the dark, mature material it ventured into. Adonis might have been superpowered thanks to learning the ways of witchcraft, but he found himself on a path of revenge when his mentor, Chloe, was executed. While Adonis would find allies, the struggle to avenge his mentor’s demise was no easy task.

Yokohama Animation Lab is a relatively new anime studio amongst the many production houses working on the medium, first opening its doors in 2015. While Kingdoms of Ruin was one of its biggest anime adaptations, the studio has quite a few heavy hitters to its name. Some of the bigger examples include Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal, The Witch And The Beast, and Monster Strike. As of the writing of this article, Yokohama has not hinted at the future of Kingdoms of Ruin, though there is plenty of material to adapt should the series be renewed for a second season.

If you want a full breakdown of the series, here’s the official description of Kingdoms of Ruin from Seven Seas, “For ages, humanity flourished through the power of magic, a gift from witches to aid mankind. But times have changed. The scientific Gear Expansion has made both magic and witches obsolete. In order to liberate humanity from the blight of magic, the mighty Redia Empire began a ruthless hunt to exterminate all witches. Adonis was only a boy when the hunt began, apprentice to a witch he dearly loved. When she perishes at the hands of the empire, Adonis vows revenge. By this furious wizard’s power, blood will flow! An epic battle between science and magic begins.”

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