Netflix Is Losing the Best-Looking Zombie Anime Ever (Don’t Miss It)

Over the past few years, Netflix has emerged as one of the best platforms for streaming anime, housing hundreds of titles and standing as the clear second-largest anime platform behind the dominant Crunchyroll. Netflix has also expanded its presence in the anime industry by bringing more projects to life, including live-action adaptations of popular anime series. The streaming giant has become a major force in anime, with even some of the most highly anticipated ongoing series being released on the platform, including current hits like Witch Hat Atelier and Daemons of the Shadow Realm. That said, while Netflix has many strengths when it comes to anime, it also has its drawbacks.

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Content that is not produced as a Netflix original, which unfortunately includes many anime series, is often subject to licensing agreements. As a result, titles regularly leave the platform when those agreements expire. In an unfortunate update, one of the anime set to depart is the 2023 zombie sensation and arguably one of the best entries in the genre, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which is scheduled to leave Netflix on July 7. The anime had already faced regional availability issues and was only accessible in select territories. Sadly, it is now also set to leave Western regions in July.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Is Leaving Netflix

Image Courtesy of Bug Films

Zom 100 is by far one of the most unique zombie anime of all time, and it became a sensation during its run in Summer 2023. It was one of the most beautiful anime released that year and remains one of the best-looking entries in the genre, thanks to Bug Films’ stellar adaptation. The studio is once again earning praise for its exceptional work on Witch Hat Atelier this spring. That said, the anime’s original run was plagued by scheduling and production issues, which caused several episodes to be delayed far beyond their intended release dates. It is also unfortunate that there has been no official announcement regarding a new season, and with the series now leaving Netflix, the future does not look particularly promising.

That said, the anime is still well worth watching, and even rewatching, as its charm never gets old. While most zombie series focus on horror and survival, Zom 100 highlights the sense of amusement and freedom that comes with the apocalypse. The story follows Akira, who had grown miserable because of his terrible job, only to feel liberated when he realizes he no longer has to go to work due to the zombie outbreak. Accepting that he may eventually become a zombie himself, Akira creates a list of 100 things he wants to accomplish before that day comes and sets out to complete it.

The anime adds an amusing twist to the horror-survival genre, and while its premise can sometimes feel over-the-top, at its core, it represents the sense of freedom that many working adults long to achieve. It is such a unique series that Netflix subscribers should watch it at least once, and with the anime leaving the platform soon, there is even more reason to experience this beautiful zombie anime before it disappears. That said, the series will still be available on other streaming platforms, and there is also a live-action film adaptation that is not leaving. Fans can always turn to those alternatives, but watching Zom 100 before it leaves Netflix might be one of the best ways to make use of a subscription this month.

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