Naruto Unleashes New Rasengan in Boruto's Newest Episode: Watch

Naruto Uzumaki unleashed a powerful new Rasengan in the fight against Delta in the newest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! The anime is now in the midst of a new arc all about Kawaki, and the newest episode of the series brought the first major fight of this arc to its climax as Naruto continues to struggle against Delta of Kara. After suddenly appearing in front of Naruto and his family with the goal of taking back Kawaki, Naruto took things into his own hands with his first real fight against a member of Kara.

The previous episode of the series ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Kawaki lose an arm when he was hit by Delta's laser blasts, and the newest episode took the fight to the next level as Naruto unleashed a new move to counter Delta's technological tricks. While he's used a Massive Rasengan in the past, Episode 199 of the series saw Naruto debut the Supermassive Rasengan. Check it out as shared by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Naruto’s Massive Rasengan vs Delta was executed superbly. Massive props to the special effects team for making this sequence so visually pleasing to look at. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/Wf3sxOa6Id — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 16, 2021

The previous episode of the series revealed that one of Delta's scientific ninja tool upgrades to her body changed the composition of her eyes. Not only could she fire a deadly laser from them, but she could absorb the jutsu that someone fired at her. This happened with Naruto's Rasengan, so the newest episode saw Naruto experiment to see just how much chakra she could absorb into her eyes.

Naruto has a mass of chakra of his own, so he continued to pump a Rasengan at high volume directly into Delta's eye. With the Supermassive Rasengan, it proves to be too much for Delta to keep up with and thus she ends up losing the fight when she cannot fully absorb the Rasengan. It might not be a move he can use against any opponent, but it certainly made a mark in the newest episode.

What did you think of Naruto's Supermassive Rasengan? How did you like Naruto's fight with Delta overall? Curious to see what the rest of Kara can do?