Boruto Preview Teases Konoha Shinden’s Anime Adaptation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has crossed over the 100 episode mark, and fans have been curious as to where the series could potentially go as it takes only some occasional influences from its manga. But while fans are curious to see where Boruto and his friends will go in their future, they are just as curious to see how the older characters from Naruto have been handling adulthood.

Boruto’s anime has helped fans in that regard as it has brought many side stories into the series, and soon fans will be seeing an anime adaptation of the Konoha Shinden light novel beginning with the next episode of the series.

Episode 106 of the series is titled, “The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The S-Rank Mission!” and the synopsis for it teases the returning Mirai’s adventures with Kakashi and Guy, “Asuma and Kurenai’s daughter, Sarutobi Mirai, will appear! Sarutobi Mirai is a cousin to Konohamaru. She’s departing on a mission! Even though the objective is to guard Kakashi and Guy on their way to the hot springs, there’s another motive behind this mission?!?”

The Konoha Shinden arc will begin with this episode, which is currently slated to premiere May 12th. Konoha Shinden originally released in Japan in 2016 and is written by Sho Hinata. The spin-off novel follows Kakashi, Guy, and Mirai fifteen years after the events of the Fourth Shinobi Ninja War. Konoha Shinden takes place around the same time as the final chapter of the original Naruto series, and before the Sarada arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, so this arc could serve as the proper introduction for the character that has only been seen or mentioned in passing before.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

