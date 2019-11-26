Boruto and Sakura Clash in Latest Episode

As the time travel arc that sees Boruto and his mentor Sasuke travel back into the past of Konoha, the pair of ninja from the future have had to be more careful with the secret of their identities around those around them. Unfortunately, Sasuke made a dire mistake after bumping into Sakura during an episode past, losing the note that was written to Sasuke from their daughter, Sarada. With Sakura retrieving the note, her curiosity spikes and she decides to confront Boruto with the new knowledge that she has obtained and backs him into a corner, leaving the son of Naruto in quite the tricky predicament.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the clip in question from episode 133 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with Sakura grilling Boruto in search of the truth:

Sakura confronts Boruto about the letter sasuke dropped. At the end she states that she'll have to talk to "sasuke (travelling performer)" directly.

While Naruto and Boruto continue to train to attempt to combine their ninjutsu into a devastating new Rasengan attack, they are interrupted by the perturbed Sakura. Having discovered the note that Sarada wrote to our future Sasuke, she confronts Boruto with what she has found. Luckily for Boruto, the note itself has been greatly obscured thanks in part to a puddle washing away a lot of text. Unfortunately for Boruto, the word “Sasuke” was still apparent written on the note, leaving Sakura with a number of questions.

As Boruto shakes in his boots with the revelations of her discovery, Naruto shrugs it off, giving his future son the opportunity to slink his way out of the situation. Explaining that this “Sasuke” was surely just someone with the same name, our young blond ninja manages to create the perfect cover. While Sakura buys this explanation for the time being, its clear that she is going to confront the Sasuke from the future as well to get to the bottom of things. Whether or not this means that the jig is up and Boruto and Sasuke’s identities will be revealed is anyone’s guess, though that would certainly be an interesting turn of events.

