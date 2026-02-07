Solo Leveling’s Brand New Story Confirms a Major Release Update

Thanks to the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, Solo Leveling quickly became a global phenomenon, popularizing both media among international fans. With such a massive fan following, the success of the anime adaptation was more or less guaranteed, but even then, it exceeded expectations by breaking all streaming records on Crunchyroll. As fans await updates on the third season, the franchise is getting ready to release Solo Leveling: Karma, a PC and mobile immersive action RPG game developed by Netmarble. The game was announced during Anime Expo in July 2025, and it was confirmed to focus on an entirely new storyline. The game will exclusively cover the Monarchs War Arc, one of the best arcs in the series.

Not only will Karma adapt the original story, but it also expand the arc even further through many original scenes. The game is expected to follow Sung Jinwoo’s journey when he traveled back in time to save countless lives that were lost due to the appearance of the gates. He fought for 27 years against all the Monarchs single-handedly in order to make sure that gates wouldn’t appear in the current timeline. Jinwoo’s sacrifice wasn’t in vain as he saved the world once again, even though his efforts were never recognized by the public. The game was confirmed to be released this year, and a new report from Netmarble confirms it’s expected to drop in the second half of 2026, although the exact release date still remains unknown.

It’s been more than a year since the second season premiered, but the anime hasn’t shared any updates on the highly anticipated Season 3. While there have been rumors about the anime releasing a film before Season 3, there has been no official confirmation from A-1 Pictures so far. The rumors began circulating after a report was posted on social media, which caused many famous accounts and outlets to hype up the upcoming film despite the scarce information. While fans might get a major anime update in 2026, the chances of a new season or film being released this year are extremely low.

The second season of the anime wraps up the Jeju Island Arc, where Sung Jinwoo fights the Ant King and helps clear the Dungeon Break on the island that was threatening the safety of the world. Since he only recently became known as an S-Rank Hunter, the entire world had their eyes on him, and his feats on the island didn’t go unnoticed. At this point in the story, he has achieved his biggest goal by curing his mother’s Eternal Slumber that became a common problem among people without powers after the appearance of the Gates. The story will drastically change from here on out and will begin to unravel the truth about the world and a historical war that changed everything.

