New Boruto Synopsis Teases the Prison’s Hidden Assassin

After a long wait, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has started a brand new anime arc adapting material from the original manga release. But unlike previous adaptations, the latest arc of the series will be fleshing out the material seen in the original release with a brand new story and characters. Because while it features the Mujina Bandits Gang seen in the manga, the anime has taken things a completely new direction as Boruto and Mitsuki have been tasked with infiltrating a shinobi prison to find out more info about the mysterious Mujina Bandits leader.

While the next episode of the series will continue to see Boruto and Mitsuki make their way through the prison and cause a ruckus with the rest of the prisoners there, it seems that in all of the chaos an important key will be stolen and kick off a new investigation that will potentially lead them to their target.

The latest episode of the series introduced a special key that prison staff uses to get from area to area, and a new synopsis for Episode 143 of the series teases that this key will be stolen and searching for the culprit will lead Boruto and the others to find the mysterious Mujina Gang assailant.

Here is a brief summary from this weeks WSJ issue. The TV broadcast summary differs slightly, in which we see the guards investing the culprit, but the scan shows that “Boruto is also looking for the culprit”. Scan credit: DL (Weibo)

Episode 141 of the series saw Boruto and Mitsuki make their way into Hozuki Castle, a shinobi prison, as part of a special mission from Naruto. The Land of Fire has been under attack by a new criminal organization called the Mujina Gang, but it’s such a loyal and secretive gang that there’s no info available about their leader. But they have a potential lead in a man who’s reached out to them for help.

As a target of assassination, this former Mujina Gang member is asking for assistance, and helping him will also be helping to take down the Mujina Gang. But this target was attacked at the end of the first episode, so it seems like Boruto and Mitsuki are working against the clock to hopefully defeat this gang someday. What do you think of Boruto and Mitsuki’s latest ninja mission? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.