Boruto Fan Art Brings Teen Sarada to Life

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sets up the interesting premise of swapping the traditional protagonists of the previous two Naruto series, and instead, focusing on their children and the next generation of Konoha. One of these children is Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of protagonists, and former members of Team 7 along with series leader Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura. Attempting to follow her goal of achieving the status of Hokage in her life to help the village, Sarada is a member of Team 7 as well, alongside Naruto’s son Boruto and series villain Orochimaru’s clone Mitsuki. Now, one fan has decided to skip time even further by drawing an interpretation of the young Uchiha as a teenager!

Twitter User JuneBuArt1 shared the artwork that portrays the “third ranked” student at the ninja academy, imagining what may happen if the series were to eventually jump into a sequel series titled Boruto: Shippuden:

Sarada has managed to be an essential part of the current roster of Team 7, gaining a combination of her mother’s strength, her father’s Sharingan, as well as a series of ninjutsu that she’s managed to master during her studies. While her parentage was at one time questioned by her, believing that her mother could have potentially been the underling of Orochimaru and one time partner to Sasuke, Karin, that theory was quickly disproven and Sarada is confident of her lineage.

Clearly one of the hardest working ninja in the Hidden Leaf Village, her smarts and skills weren’t able to overcome the sheer power of Shinki during this new generation’s Chunin Exams. Shinki of course is the adopted son of Gaara who, despite not being biologically linked to his father, shares mastery over sand, adding a bit of “metal” to the mix. Though obviously disheartened by the loss, Sarada has not let this dissuade her ultimate goal of becoming a Hokage herself one day. Perhaps if the franchise runs long enough, we’ll see this come to pass.

