Boruto Highlights Ino x Sai Relationship

One of the most instantly enticing elements of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was that the sequel would be featuring the kids of our favorite Naruto characters. But some couples have made a lot more sense than others like Naruto and Hinata, Sasuke and Sakura, for instance. So the Sai and Ino relationship seemingly came out of nowhere as they didn’t share a lot of screen time together in the anime or original manga series. It felt like it was a random couple meant to flesh out the new generation of kids, but the latest episode argues differently.

The latest episode of the series prominently features Ino and Sai Yamanaka as they try and train Inojin together, and finally gives fans a good look into their relationship dynamic. While their pairing felt random at first, Episode 140 of the series offers a great argument as to why they eventually ended up together as Sai can handle Ino’s wild ways.

Episode 140 of the series sees an Inojin who’s been feeling inadequate compared to Shikadai, who has been promoted to Chunin before any of them. As he feels like he’s not contributing to his team, he asks his parents to help him train to use the Mind Transfer Jutsu better. So Ino and Sai both jump at the opportunity, and Ino’s training style is far more forceful than not.

She explains that using the jutsu takes a strong will, but doesn’t quite explain what this means. The more methodical Sai tries to get Inojin to train in the Super Beast Scroll instead as Inojin fails to understand what his mother is saying, and this only makes Ino angrier. As Ino continues to explode in her usual way, all Sai can do is quietly get angry himself as they can’t decide on Inojin’s training.

But this bouncing back and forth between the two shows that they are a lot more alike than one would expect at first. The loud Ino seems to be the perfect match for the quieter Sai, as he has more patience when talking to her. It’s not like he just takes it either, so the two as a couple makes a little more sense in the grander scheme of things!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.