Naruto Reveals a New Scientific Ninja Weapon

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a new scientific ninja tool in the newest episode that's sure to be a key piece of the Vessel arc overall! The Vessel arc of the anime series is now underway as fans have begun to see some of the elements from the manga release of the series making their way to the adaptation. This includes some important tools that play some significant roles in the battles ahead such as Naruto's newest scientific ninja tool. After being introduced in a previous episode, Episode 181 of the anime showed what Naruto's new prosthetic arm can really do.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime has gotten off to a heated start this year as not only have Kara's members made their way to the adaptation with some intense introductions (while being sure to cull their numbers), but the Uzumaki family has as well. This being a sparring match between the two of them that sees Naruto test out the power of his newest scientific ninja tool crafted by Katasuke.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Episode 181 of the series sees Naruto and Boruto fight one another. While Boruto has some tricks up his sleeve, his father remains one step ahead of him in the fight. Naruto not only has his own techniques, but it's soon revealed that his prosthetic arm can now absorb the jutsu of others. As Naruto explains to his son shortly after the fight happens, Katasuke got the idea for the new arm's ability during the fight against Momoshiki.

This new arm can absorb and neutralize an opponent's jutsu, but is unable to fire them back like Momoshiki was able to do. It's a prototype that Naruto was testing out, and Boruto might have felt like a guinea pig, Naruto truly wanted to see how his son had improved since their last bout. Powerful weapons like this one could be misused in the wrong hands, so Naruto explains to his son that he's hoping that development on tools like these would benefit them in the long run.

As one would expect, this arm will be playing a much more significant role in the Vessel arc in the coming episodes. You might want to keep an eye on this arm as the anime continues! What did you think of this scientific ninja tool debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!