Boruto Clues in Fans with a Prosthetic's Arrival

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations dropped a major clue to fans for the future of the anime with the arrival of a new prosthetic arm! The anime will finally be kicking off the long awaited arrival of Kawaki and other major important characters and story beats from the manga release of the series. This will all combine into the anime's original Vessel arc, which will officially start in full with the next episode of the series. But while a new prosthetic arm doesn't seem like it's going to be a big deal now, it's got some major implications for the future.

Episode 180 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime is the final prologue episode to the massive Vessel arc, and it's here that Katasuke introduces a special new prosthetic arm for Naruto that's going to be a much stronger addition to his repertoire once he uses it. But it's also going to play a much bigger role than anime fans might expect.

As Katasuke teases, it's his best Scientific Ninja Tool work yet and he can't wait to see what kind of surprised faces Naruto will make with the use of the arm. After being under the spell of a genjutsu during the initial fight with Momoshiki Otsutsuki, it's revealed by Shikamaru that they have been monitoring Katasuke every day for signs of any residual effects. Katasuke himself is distressed over the fact that someone now has info about the Scientific Ninja Tools, so it seems it's pushed him to work harder with his new projects.

In regards to testing out this new arm, Naruto is exciting for an upcoming spar with his son after Boruto asked to train with him once his arm was all healed up. Coincidentally (but maybe not so if you are caught up with the current manga release of the series), the anime is also teasing that Kawaki will be making his debut in the series with the start of the Vessel arc so there are several new major pieces being put in place for the arc to come!

