‘Boruto’ Teases New Kawaki, Naruto Tailed Beast Connection

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is in the midst of a Kawaki focused arc in the manga, and Naruto has just gotten out of an intense battle. But it’s left Kawaki worse for wear as he took a major injury and lost his arm when he defended Naruto and Himawari from one of Delta’s attack. After the fallout of this battle, fans are seeing Naruto and Kawaki develop a closer relationship than ever.

The end of Chapter 34 of the series is teasing a much deeper connection between the two than first suspected as Kawaki is able to see the Nine-Tailed Beast’s chakra, but the difference here is that Kawaki sees a fully materialized Kurama that talks to him as well.

Following Naruto’s fight with Delta, Kawaki lost his arm and Naruto decided to flow chakra through one of his old prosthetics so that Kawaki would be able to use it as a replacement. The two shared an emotional bond following this, and Kawaki asked Naruto if he could train him in ninjutsu. This was a big step for the loner Kawaki, but the next evolution could be even bigger.

One night while Naruto is asleep, Kawaki is putting together the broken vase from a few chapters ago but it’s missing a piece. So he decides to check the living room for it, but he’s immediately stopped by strange voice. As he tries to leave the sleeping Naruto’s side, Kurama has manifested himself outside of Naruto’s body and warns Kawaki not to move from Naruto’s side.

This frightens Kawaki, and Kurama definitely puts on a fearsome face. But what is this connection that allows Kawaki to see a fully materialized Kurama? With the prosthetic constantly pumping Naruto’s chakra through Kawaki, this has most likely bonded them closer together and allowed Kawaki to see Kurama. This also shows a different side of Kurama’s posession, as fans rarely see the Nine-Tailed Beast act without Naruto’s knowledge. But fans will see how this strange connection plays out as their interactions end at Kurama’s threat, unfortunately.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

