Boruto Seems to Be Rid of a Main Villain For Good

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga has seen three of the strongest ninja of Konoha facing off against one of their toughest challenges to date, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto teaming up with their lives on the line in order to save Kawaki and the world, but it seems as if the major threat that was once looming over the Hidden Leaf Village might have disappeared for good with the latest installment! Though the big threat might be done away with, an even bigger obstacle might have emerged to take its place as the power structure has most assuredly changed!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, be forewarned that this article will be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the continuing adventures of Konoha!

The head of the Kara Organization, Jigen, aka Isshiki, has apparently fallen. After combating the giant threat to the ninja world a handful of times, victory over this all-powerful rogue seemed almost impossible, as Isshiki had recently completely taken over Jigen's body, giving him a massive power boost at the cost of his own lifeline. With the Seventh Hokage releasing a new power within himself, merging closer than ever with the Kyubi residing inside of his own body, Naruto was able to drain Isshiki's power that much more, leaving him with only minutes of life before he died.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Isshiki threatening to kill the Seventh should Kawaki not offer himself as the next vessel, the adopted son of the Uzumaki Clan was able to pull off his greatest trick in creating a Shadow Clone to fool the former Jigen and essentially kill him in the process. With no body to transfer his spirit into, Isshiki's body was eaten away by his own power, and the Otsutsuki leader was turned into dust.

Unfortunately for Konoha, it seems that they won't be able to rest for very long as Momoshiki has once again taken control of Boruto's body, while also taking Sasuke's eye in the process. With the former threat of Jigen now seemingly defeated, will Momoshiki be a far worse danger for the ninja of the Hidden Leaf while controlling the body of Boruto?

What do you think the future holds for the Hidden Leaf Village? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha!