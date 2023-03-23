Naruto: Viral Boruto Cosplay Punches Hard With Sarada

Naruto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel has been gearing up for the Boruto anime's midseries finale, and one cosplay is making sure to leave an impact and has gone viral with fans online with Sarada Uchiha! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now in the midst of bringing what it has dubbed the anime's Part 1 to an end very soon with the climax of the Code Invasion Arc, and while there's still a lot going on in the manga, Boruto has been setting up for a huge climax for the anime before it goes on a lengthy hiatus.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been setting up for the anime's climax with Sarada and the rest of Team 7 in the midst of one of their toughest situations yet. Any given Boruto episode is challenging them to very intense lengths, but these leading into the finale in particular are their biggest challenges ever. But artist @layzeeloli on Twitter is gearing up Sarada to take all of these obstacles head on and has gotten fans' attention with pitch perfect cosplay! Check it out:

Sarada cosplay from boruto⚡️🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/7d1dRZATvM — Nigerian anime cosplay Queen 👑🇳🇬 (@layzeeloli) March 17, 2023

What to Know For Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part 2

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime run might be ending for now, but has announced that a Part 2 of the anime is now in the works for a release some time in the future. A concrete release window or date has yet to be set for the second wave of episodes as of this writing, nor has it been revealed where in the Boruto manga release the new episodes will kick off. But with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime soon, now's the time to tune into its final episodes streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

They tease the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime as such, "As peace prevails throughout the ninja clans, so does the question of becoming one. Now a generation of prodigy like Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, are challenged living under their parents' shadow. The shinobi life has changed and so must the path to it. The legacy of ninja continues and a new chapter of ninja begins!"

What are you hoping to see from Sarada and the rest of Team 7 when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime returns for Part 2 in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!