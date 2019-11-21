Boruto Gives Fans an Update on Sasuke’s Critical Injury

If there is any character in Naruto who seems unshakable, it is Sasuke. Time and again, the Uchiha has subverted the odds in battle to come out on top, and he rarely gets too banged up. When Sasuke is really injured, fans know the heir must have fought someone real tough, so they are glad to have gotten an update on the ninja following his brutal battle with Jigen.

And as you might have guessed, Sasuke is not doing too hot right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations gave fans an update on Sasuke. The Uchiha was last seen rattled after he battled with Jigen, the leader of Kara. After Naruto lost to baddie, Sasuke tried to help his friend get free, but it was no use. Ordered to flee, Sasuke ended last chapter before Sakura with some dire injuries, and Shikamaru has finally been updated on Sasuke’s status.

“Uchiha Sasuke has returned! However, he’s suffered serious injuries and is currently unconscious,” one Konoha ninja informed Shikamaru.

“Fortunately, the medical unit has already pulled him out of critical condition, but no clues as to who did it to him! We can only wait for him to wake up and tell us.”

At this time, the Hidden Leaf Village has no idea the trouble before them. They may know about Kara, but they do not know the kind of trouble Jigen entails. This is a man so powerful he beat both Naruto and Sasuke at once. With the latter in critical condition, fans have a better grasp of Jigen’s strength, and it is more than enough to cause the Hidden Villages worry.

