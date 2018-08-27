‘Naruto’ Reveals Big Details About ‘Boruto’s Mitsuki Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may have had a few filler episodes in the anime, but it seems there’s a much bigger arc planned in the future exploring one of the fan favorite new additions Mitsuki.

New details for this Mitsuki focused episode and arc have been revealed (as translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter), and it seems that he and the other members of Team 7 will be visiting Ryuchi Cave along with dealing with brand new foes.

Check out the latest news from this week’s upcoming WSJ, especially the teaser about Mitsuki’s mini anime arc to be set in Ryuchi Cave! What will Boruto and Sarada be doing? Read my translations and see the latest Naruto-related news here: //t.co/q7o1co3m8X pic.twitter.com/CGA52JyZrJ — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) August 24, 2018

The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump revealed details for an upcoming episode of the series teasing that fans could maybe soon learn more about Mitsuki’s Sage Mode power or snake summoning as the new Team 7 will be exploring a new Ryuchi Cave. After a “major incident” occurs in Konoha, with attackers that bear some sort of ties to Mitsuki, Team 7 will explore Ryuchi Cave (which is now a wetland with large snakes, and a strange limestone cavern).

The biggest reveal comes in the form of the new foes for the arc, four beings that seem “otherworldly” according to the Jump promo. They seem to have a tie with Mitsuki, but the strangest thing happens to be their names which are all references to stone and stone work.

The four new foes (or friends, as teased by the Jump ad as well) are tentatively named Kokuyou, Sekiei, Kirara, and Kakou, which all loosely translate to the aformentioned stone work. As for Ryuchi Cave, it’s the home of the snakes where Orochimaru and Kabuto once went to learn the snake Sage Mode power.

With Mistuki recently having trouble with his Sage Mode power after the attack from Urashiki, this new arc would be a great time to explore those roots should the anime choose to. Either way, fans will definitely be happy to explore Mitsuki’s past and power more.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.