‘Boruto’ Reveals Mitsuki’s Punishment for Leaving the Hidden Leaf

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially brought the Mitsuki Disappearance arc to an end, and one thing that’s been on fans’ minds is what would become of Mitsuki as he was branded a deserter of the Hidden Leaf when he left with with the Fabrications. The same goes for Boruto and Sarada, who went after him.

Now that the chaos in the Hidden Stone has been settled, Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada were forced to face their punishment: being stripped of their Genin status. Temporarily, at least.

Due to the politcal nature of their involvement, most of the Hidden Leaf ninjas who went to help the Hidden Stone were immediately shipped out once the battle with Ku was over. This meant that Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada were unable to attend Onoki’s funeral despite how close they were to him at the end, and this was made worse by the fact that Mitsuki was being kept separate from the other Hidden Leaf Genin.

Mitsuki was being debriefed by Sai and Konohamaru as they tried to get to the root of why he wanted to leave in the first place. He does make clear that he wanted to get more information about the Fabrications for the Hidden Leaf, but it’s also made clear that he initially left with them because he was confused about whether or not he had a will of his own.

Although he was seemingly freed of these conspiracy charges, he along with Boruto and Sarada were stripped of their Genin status and headbands. Team 7 was disbanded, and they were going to start over again as regular individuals. Although this punishment seemed severe, especially given how much they helped and that it was Naruto punishing his own son, it makes sense with the Hidden Leaf’s laws.

That was until the current Tsuchikage Kurotsuchi appeared in Naruto’s chamber to thank Boruto and the others for their efforts. She was perplexed that she was unable to thank them personally (because they were no longer shinobi at this point), and mentions how they will always be welcome in the Hidden Stone as shinobi. Naruto takes the hint, and thus Team 7 is back and reformed to their full glory. So Mitsuki, Sarada, and Boruto did have some consequences for their actions but they were canceled out by all they good they did over the course of the arc.

