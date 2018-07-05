‘Boruto’ Debuts Momoshiki’s New Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has taken a turn in the Chunin Exams arc as Boruto, Sasuke, and the four remaining Kage begin their fight to save Naruto from the Otsutsuki Clan. But while their team-up was strong, Momoshiki eventually revealed something stronger.

After Momoshiki is put on the ropes by the big ninja offensive, he absorbs Kinshiki to become a new form covered in black with a new third eye opening on his forehead.

Sasuke and the four Kage begin their fight with Momoshiki and Kinshiki while Boruto stays with his father, and in the fight they eventually get the better of the two due to their fantastic ninja teamwork. In doing so, they also figure out that Momoshiki has no real jutsu of his own and can only absorb theirs to use. Meaning that to keep Momoshiki free of “ammo,” they just have to use brute force.

After Kinshiki is captured and Momoshiki is left with no other option than two surrender, he absorbs Kinshiki (by turning him into a chakra fruit and eating him) and transforms into a new gastly form. Although there’s no indication of how much power he has at the moment, transforming Otsutsuki Clan members have never been a good sign in this series.

There’s also still the matter of where the third member, Urashiki, has gone with Mitsuki’s sage chakra. Is there a chance he will intervene?

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.