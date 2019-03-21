‘Boruto’ Reveals Jugo’s New Curse Seal Form

Fans of Naruto thought they had seen the last of Team Hawk when the series ended, but that was not the case. Boruto has paid the team plenty of attention during its run so far, and it looks like Jugo is getting the spotlight at long last.

Oh, and that’s not all. Boruto just gifted Sasuke’s former ally a new form, and it is plenty intimidating.

This week, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit up fans with a new episode. It was there fans caught up with the eldest Uzumaki child as he prepared for a new mission. The gang was sent out to scout a remote village plagued by a curse, and it did not take long for Boruto to meet a transformed ninja whom fans recognized immediately as Jugo.

Despite the character’s updated look, it was easy to pick out Jugo thanks to a few trademark features. When the character loses himself to his curse seal, Naruto: Shippuden showed how Jugo grew facial horns, arm braces, and spires coming from his back. This is all present in Jugo’s new form, but there are a few minute differences to take note of.

For one, Jugo’s hair is longer in this form, and it extends further down his face, a fact that lessons the black mark pointing to his nose. The form has all of the armoring and coloring seen back in Naruto: Shippuden, but there are extra horns sprouting from his body. For instance, there are tiny horns springing from his shoulder blades, and the points on his back are sharper than ever.

So, what do you make of this new look? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

