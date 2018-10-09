New ‘Boruto’ Opening Previews A Major Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is heading into a bright future as the series now will have a great focus on Boruto as an individual, rather than focus on his relationship with his father.

The newest opening theme of the series has the strongest argument for what’s to come yet, as it teases a major battle involving some familiar returning faces.

The new opening theme sequence sees Boruto frozen in an arctic land by a giant beast. The nature of the beast is unknown, but fans see him break free of its frozen clutches with a full use of his mysterious power eye. The ice beast then attacks Boruto and the others, but Mitsuki uses large snake summons to defend them, Cho-Cho uses her giant jutsu to punch them, Inojin uses his paint to summon a giant arm, and the teamwork following after is something special.

The new Sand Ninja Trio introduced during the Chunin Exams seem to make a return, and are helping against this ice beast as well. Shinki uses his iron sand to catch several of the ice chunk projectiles from the beast and creates a makeshift stairway for Boruto to run across. Protecting Boruto, Sarada uses her fireball jutsu and Shikadai uses his shadow jutsu to break several of the incoming projectiles.

After Boruto uses this makeshift stairway to reach the ice beast and launches a Rasengan, the beast is defeated and the battle is won. The new opening theme sequence may be a stylish red-herring, as it could just be a flashy presentation for the opening theme, but it could also mean there’s a huge fight coming down the line.

This ice beast could be the first, or even last, of the coming arcs’ big threats, and fans are going to be hooked to every episode to see what comes next.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.