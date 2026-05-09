Solo Leveling Replacement Highlights Its Own Jinwoo With Action-Packed Trailer

Solo Leveling is not , but there’s one new anime coming this Summer that looks to scratch that itch with a cool trailer showing off its action. Solo Leveling has been one of the biggest breakout hits of the last few years as fans of the Korean webcomic series were able to finally see it in full anime motion, but there has yet to be any word on its potential future. Luckily there seems to be a new Korean webcomic adaptation that will follow in its footsteps.

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Based on SANG’s original webcomics, Tomb Raider King is a new Korean produced anime adaptation that will be getting an official release in Japan. Showing off a world where mysterious tombs have popped up all over the world, Ryoga is a main character who is betrayed by his employer and seeks to use his knowledge of the tombs to take his revenge on all those who wronged him. You can check out the newest trailer highlighting Ryoga in motion below.

Tomb Raider King Looks to Be 2026’s Solo Leveling Replacement

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Tomb Raider King is set to make its debut this July in Japan as part of the wider Summer 2026 anime schedule, but any international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. It’s got an interesting production behind it too as it’s a Korean animated project produced for Kadokawa. Seung Wook Woo will be directing the new series and writing its scripts for STUDIO EEK. Hyun-Jung Lee will be serving as chief animation director and providing character designs, Hyung Jun Heo will also be a chief animation director, and Ju Young Kim will be composing the music.

Tomb Raider King will also feature the opening theme “Showdown” as performed by QWER, a Korean pop group who is making their debut with their first anime theme song. This trailer also highlights Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryoga Goriki, who will be headling the Japanese language dub for the anime that also stars Saori Hayami as Irene Holton, Junichi Suwabe as Taisei Ogawara, Miyu Irino as Kotaro Yanagi, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Noboru Kureha. We’ll just have to see what’s next for the rest of the expanded voice cast.

What Even Is Tomb Raider King?

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Tomb Raider King does have a lof of visual similarities with Solo Leveling when it comes to its main character, and a lot of similarities in terms of its setting, there are some major differences here that could help it stand out. Originally created by SANG with Kakao’s digital platforms in 2016, you can keep up with the original Korean webcomic releases with Tapas. You’ll want to do so as this series sees its main character sent back in time and using it for revenge.

Rather than powering up and gaining levels like Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling, Ryoga instead needs to use his knowledge of the past to uncover the best Tombs and their treasures as fast as he can to use them for his own benefit. Whether it’s power or money he’s seeking out at the time, fans will want to see this one in action.

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