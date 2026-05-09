Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Confirms Release Date for Next Netflix Update

Blue Eye Samurai is now in the works on Season 2 of the anime inspired series, and Netflix has revealed when they will be sharing the next major update for the new episodes. Blue Eye Samurai made its debut with the streaming service back in 2023, and immediately stood out from the rest of the pack due to its sleek style and cool story. So it was no real surprise to find out that the series would be making a return for a second season in the future as well.

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Blue Eye Samurai is one of the major projects that Netflix will be showing off during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 event coming later this June, and has confirmed that a new update on Season 2 will be coming during a showcase on June 23rd alongside many of their other new anime projects now in the works like The One Piece, The Ribbon Hero, Sparks of Tomorrow and more. This will be our first major update for the new season in a year.

Netflix

On Tuesday, June 23rd as part of Netflix’s slate of Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026, they will be hosting a dedicate Anime Studio Focus dubbed “Netflix Anime: Bold Stories, Boundless Worlds” at la Salle de la Volière for those in attendance. It’s here that they will be showing off a much deeper look at their upcoming slate of anime projects like Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, and new projects such as Bass X Machina, THE ONE PIECE, Sparks of Tomorrow, and THE RIBBON HERO. But the most excited is the update on Blue Eye Samurai Season 2.

Blue Eye Samurai co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green teased fans last year with the first real reveal of the new season in production, and with it confirmed a shift to a new London location. “Mizu’s journey remains the same,” Noizumi teased for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2. “Revenge is her religion. She believes that at least two of the men that she’s out to kill are going to be somewhere in this magical place called London.” The creator also teased, “…there are also going to be maybe some people you thought died, who maybe are still alive.”

What to Know for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2

Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 has yet to set a release date or window with Netflix as of the time of this writing, but series creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green are returning for the new season with animation production from Blue Spirit. The series has won the Emmy Award for Best Animated Series with its first season (beating out some big competition), so there’s undoubtedly a lot of hype going into this next season. Make sure you catch up with the first season with Netflix in the meantime.

Blue Eye Samurai did share a few more details about this next season’s story ahead of its Annecy 2026 update, and teases it as such, “In season 2, Mizu’s bloody quest continues in London, where she faces new friends, old foes, and her own demons. In Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate Edo Castle under a dangerous new Shogun, while Ringo searches for new purpose.”

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