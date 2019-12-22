Boruto Teases New Scientific Ninja Tools

Now that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has ended its special time travel arc celebrating the Naruto franchise’s 20th Anniversary, the anime is preparing to adapt more of the original manga for its next big arc. And while the latest episode of the series can be considering filler, it’s subtly laying the groundwork for what’s to come for the future of the series and the future of its technological advancements. One of the key plot points that sets the newest episode in motion, in fact, is that there are going to be new Scientific Ninja Tools on the way.

Episode 137 of the series sees Sumire complete her transfer to the Scientific Ninja Tools team, and a major part of her goodbye from the series is that she needs to move to the outskirts of the Land of Fire in order to work at a new facility being overseen by the Hokage himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last time the Scientific Ninja Tools played a significant role in the series was also the last time the anime adapted the events of the manga with the Chunin Exams and the fight with Momoshiki Otsutsuki. But since it was revealed that Momoshiki had subtly influenced the development of the tools themselves, and goaded Boruto into using them to cheat, the tools have taken a backseat in the many weeks following that massive battle.

But the latest episode of the series revealed that research and development of the Scientific Ninja Tools has resumed. Katasuke had been suspended following the Momoshiki incident and his lab was closed, but a new, larger facility was built on the outskirts of the Land of Fire under the direct supervision of Naruto. It seems like Konoha plans to increase the production of new Scientific Ninja Tools, and soon fans will see just how much they will change battles going forward.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.