‘Boruto’ Confirms [SPOILER] Is Still Alive

The manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may be slow going, but its latest update did just put fans at ease. After a harrowing encounter with an enemy ninja, some fans thought Konohamaru was knocking down death’s door.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Boruto‘s 19th chapter just confirmed the fan-favorite ninja is alive. Well, for now that is.

If you have been keeping up with Boruto, you will know Konohamaru found himself in a sticky situation as of late. The jounin was asked by Naruto to investigate the landing site of a crashed blimp just outside of Konoha. When Konohamaru and his team arrived, he began copying data from the wreckage, but it didn’t take long for things to go south.

In an instant, Konohamaru’s scout was critically injured by an unknown assailant. Fans had assumed the attack was Ao of the Hidden Mist, but it seems they were wrong. Boruto revealed Konohamaru’s team was attacked by a series of high-tech robots. The machines were fitted with advanced Scientific Ninja Technologies that made them difficult to fight. With no other option, Konohamaru was forced to flee with his injured scout, but all did not go well from there.

The latest chapter ended with Konohamaru attempting to triage his comrade, but he stopped when Boruto’s team appeared. The genin were asked to check up on Konohamaru by the Hokage, but they did not anticipate the next villain to appear. Once the Leaf ninja gathered, they were ambushed quietly by Ao himself. Konohamaru was rather surprised to see the so-called Byakugan Assassin, and he told Ao his comrades would not be giving out any information about the blimp’s wreckage. So, fans were not shocked to learn that Ao intended to kill them all for their silence.

Boruto‘s new update may end on a cliffhanger, but this one is less harrowing than its last one. New fans were concerned about Konohamaru, but longtime fans will know the Naruto ninja doesn’t go down so easily. If the kid can fight Pain and live, Ao won’t pull one over him so fast. After all, the jounin does still need to become the Hokage.

