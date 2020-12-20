Boruto Reveals Close Look at Kara's Official Anime Designs
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed a close look at Kara's new character designs for their upcoming debut in the anime! The anime series has been setting the stage for Kara's big reveal, and the newest episode of the series brought this one step closer with the official start of the Vessel arc of the series. This new arc will be bringing in not only the fan favorite character Kawaki from the manga release of the series, but several of the previously unseen members of Kara that have been teased in the anime's new opening as well.
During the special presentation for the series during Jump Festa Online 2021, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations gave fans the first real look at the upcoming Vessel arc for the anime. This included not only a close look at Kawaki's official anime design, but a closer look at the various other members of Kara's Inners as well. First is a closer look at Delta, who will be voiced by Houko Kuwashima in the anime:
【#ジャンプフェスタ 連携情報解禁！】— アニメ BORUTO-ボルト-【公式】 (@NARUTOtoBORUTO) December 19, 2020
「殻」メンバー、デルタ役 #桑島法子 さん！
いつも強気な振る舞いで、口が悪く刺々しい女性メンバー。その実力は…！？#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/DWRvf0YF2A
Next is a closer look at Amado, who will be voiced by Akio Ohtsuka:
【#ジャンプフェスタ 連携情報解禁！】— アニメ BORUTO-ボルト-【公式】 (@NARUTOtoBORUTO) December 19, 2020
「殻」メンバー、アマド役に #大塚明夫 さん！
「殻」で技術開発を担当するアマド。ジゲンとは親しそうであるが、その関係は…？#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/qahkGju3Hm
Then there's a closer look at Boro, who will be voiced by Kenta Miyake:
【#ジャンプフェスタ 連携情報解禁！】— アニメ BORUTO-ボルト-【公式】 (@NARUTOtoBORUTO) December 19, 2020
「殻」メンバー、ボロ役に #三宅健太 さん！
我が強く尊大な大男。彼の表向きの顔とは一体…！？#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/OohD7VLnTJ
Next is Kashin Koji, who will be voiced by Yuichi Makamura:
【#ジャンプフェスタ 連携情報解禁！】— アニメ BORUTO-ボルト-【公式】 (@NARUTOtoBORUTO) December 19, 2020
「殻」メンバー、最後は果心居士役 #中村悠一 さん！
すべてが謎に包まれた、仮面の男。ジゲンの命により「器」の回収任務に就く。#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/eEmHJ0z7ig
Finally there's the Kara member never seen in the anime's opening teases, Code, who will be voiced by Junta Terashima:
【#ジャンプフェスタ 連携情報解禁！】— アニメ BORUTO-ボルト-【公式】 (@NARUTOtoBORUTO) December 19, 2020
「殻」メンバー、コード役に #寺島惇太 さん！
ジゲンに忠実な掴みどころのない不気味な男！「殻」メンバーとは度々衝突することも…？#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/tp5lfhdSAF
What do you think of these closer looks at Kara's character designs for the anime? Are you excited for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to kick off the Vessel arc next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!