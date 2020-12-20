Boruto Reveals Close Look at Kara's Official Anime Designs

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed a close look at Kara's new character designs for their upcoming debut in the anime! The anime series has been setting the stage for Kara's big reveal, and the newest episode of the series brought this one step closer with the official start of the Vessel arc of the series. This new arc will be bringing in not only the fan favorite character Kawaki from the manga release of the series, but several of the previously unseen members of Kara that have been teased in the anime's new opening as well.

During the special presentation for the series during Jump Festa Online 2021, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations gave fans the first real look at the upcoming Vessel arc for the anime. This included not only a close look at Kawaki's official anime design, but a closer look at the various other members of Kara's Inners as well. First is a closer look at Delta, who will be voiced by Houko Kuwashima in the anime:

Next is a closer look at Amado, who will be voiced by Akio Ohtsuka:

Then there's a closer look at Boro, who will be voiced by Kenta Miyake:

Next is Kashin Koji, who will be voiced by Yuichi Makamura:

Finally there's the Kara member never seen in the anime's opening teases, Code, who will be voiced by Junta Terashima:

What do you think of these closer looks at Kara's character designs for the anime? Are you excited for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to kick off the Vessel arc next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!