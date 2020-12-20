Boruto Writer Discusses Kawaki's Debut in the Anime

✖

Boruto has been doing its own thing this year, and it seems 2021 will mark the start of its official manga tie-in. At long last, the TV show has begun adapting material from the manga once more as the Ao and Vessel arcs get underway. Now, a new interview has gone live regarding the milestone moment, and it is there the writer behind Boruto shared his thoughts on Kawaki's impending debut.

For those who only check out the anime, they will know Kawaki from Boruto's first episode. The big premiere began with a scene from the future showing the Hidden Leaf in ruin. An older Boruto was seen fighting Kawaki for the sake of all mankind, but that is the only time the anime has shown Kawaki. Now, the boy is gunning for his big pre-flashforward debut, and it will be a fun one according to Ukyou Kodachi.

According to the Boruto writer, he is very happy to be working on the anime given his affinity for the boy. "Kawaki and Jigen are very dear to me, so I am happy to be working on the anime. I ask all of you for your continued support," he shared on Twitter.

With Masashi Kishimoto overseeing the manga's writing now, Kodachi has turned his full attention to the Boruto anime. He was the writer overseeing the manga when Kawaki and Jigen were introduced, so his investment makes total sense. There is a lot riding on these characters, so the anime must proceed carefully with their depiction. With Kodachi onboard, fans are confident Jigen and Kawaki will get their due, so you can count us in for the anime's next big arc!

