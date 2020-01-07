Boruto Preview Teases the Leaf Village’s Fight Against Kara

Boruto is looking to start off 2020 with a bang, continuing the action packed story line that brings Team 7 of Konoha against the nefarious organization of Kara. While the powerful sect of renegade ninja have a history with the celestial Otsutsuki Clan, searching for new vessels to help accumulate power, they have their eyes set on the Hidden Leaf Village and have already struck a heavy blow against the land. With Sasuke injured and Naruto sealed away thanks to the power of Jigen, a new preview shows that the manga is continuing the war that has raged throughout the franchise.

Twitter User SpirallingSphe2 shared an upcoming promotion from V-Jump that teases that the conflict between Kara and Konoha will only continue to rage as the manga moves forward and looks to place the new iteration of Boruto’s Team 7 into harm’s way as they attempt to rescue the Seventh Hokage:

V – Jump Issue # 3 promo. Boruto manga caption.42 WSJ: Translation: Vs Kara, what’s Konoha’s fate ?! Translation and credit for the scan goes to: @rocha_luana pic.twitter.com/lrlI8MQqi9 — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) January 6, 2020

The anime has not adapted that much of the manga that it was inspired on with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as fans have been amping their anticipation for the upcoming revisiting to the source material with the Mujina Bandits arc. The arc, which follows a band of rogue ninja turned bank robbers looking to steal something of extreme value from a bank within Konoha, follows the original Chunin Exams of Boruto and the newest generation of Konoha.

Kara has proved to be a terrifying threat for Konoha, with the likes of Jigen and Boro harboring ninjutsu abilities that have never been seen before. In a recent chapter of the manga for example, Boro has his entire upper torso blown off in his fight against Sarada, Kawaki, and Boruto himself. Springing back to life, such a blow was only a minor hindrance thanks to his regeneration abilities.

