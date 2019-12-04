Naruto Fans React to Sasuke’s Alleged Nerf in Boruto

To say Sasuke Uchiha has had a rough time as of late would undersell things a good bit. The character remains one of the strongest ninja to ever come out of the Hidden Leaf. Between his Uchiha blood and time with Orochimaru, there is no reason for Sasuke to be anything other than Hokage level. In fact, the franchise often says Sasuke has surpassed that power level, but some audiences aren’t sure that is the case anymore.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations came out with a new episode, and it left the fandom in a tizzy. The on-going arc saw Boruto and Sasuke travel back in time to protest Naruto from a rogue Otsutsuki ninja. These days, Urashiki is ready to devour Naruto and his bijuu’s chakra, but Sasuke stood in the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And to everyone’s utter dismay, Sasuke quickly lost against Urashiki.

The pair battled for a short time, and it became clear Urashiki was on another level. Sasuke was not only thrown to the ground, but he was stepped on to boot. Eventually, Sasuke was forced to throw both himself and Urashiki off a cliff to give Boruto a chance to escape, but fans are still furious over the lack of action Sasuke has received.

After all, this is not his first time facing off with an Otsutsuki. Sasuke has fought both Kaguya and Momoshiki in the past. Both of those battles showcased Sasuke’s massive power, and fans are wondering where that strength is now. As you can see in the slides below, netizens are ready to go to blows in Sasuke’s defense so hopefully the ninja gets his mojo back before too long.

What do you have to say about Sasuke’s recent performance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

A Straight Knockout

Card

A Tale of Two Ninja

Card

A Change of Pace

Card

Itachi Enters the Conversation

Card

Wait, What?

Card

LEAVE HIM ALONE

Card

A Turnaround

Card

SMH

Card