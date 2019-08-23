New Boruto Chapter Reveals Impressive Naruto and Sasuke Tag-Team

Boruto‘s Kawaki focused arc has taken a surprising turn in the manga as Jigen, who is presumed to be leading the mysterious new group Kara, has jumped into the fray himself in order to take Kawaki away from the Hidden Leaf Village. Chapter 37 of the series is now available, and it’s kicked off a major battle between Jigen and Naruto in which fans are beginning to see just what kind of strange abilities Jigen has at his disposal.

This began with a move out of nowhere in which Jigen warped Naruto to an empty dimensional space, and even more out of nowhere, Sasuke was able to jump into the fray and keep Jigen from leaving Naruto in this new dimension. Now it’s begun a pretty potent tag team battle between Naruto and Sasuke and Jigen.

Naruto and Sasuke have been a pretty powerful tag team in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and seeing what they can do after putting their fierce rivalry between the two of them to rest years ago is one of the major reasons fans have enjoyed this sequel series. Now this continues in the latest chapter of the series in which it’s clearly going to take the two of them to do any damage to Jigen.

With Naruto’s chakra, and Sasuke’s ability to keep an eye on Jigen’s Ant-Man shrinking abilities, the two of them actually managed to hold back Jigen. When Naruto began his attacks on Jigen, it was a quick repeat of how easily Jigen pinned him down in Chapter 36. He summons a few rods that he can control with his chakra, and takes Naruto by surprise. Sasuke fills in these gaps in Naruto’s vision well, and thanks to Naruto’s moves, Sasuke soon figures out Jigen’s weakness.

Making the most of out Jigen being unable to move swiftly when he’s absorbing chakra, Naruto draws his attention away with a wide Rasengan. As Jigen begins to cockily absorb this, Sasuke attacks and Jigen is nearly struck. But as good as their tag team is, it’s clear that Jigen is still holding himself back. He begins to take on a new transformation at the end of the chapter, and now Naruto and Sasuke are going to need a completely different strategy to win here.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.