Boruto Spoilers Tease Shinki’s Anime Return

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans are starting to lose their way with the anime series as it has been in the midst of quite a few filler arcs over the last few weeks. Even the most prominent and promising one, the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, did not yield many tangible results. Fans have been waiting to see more of the fallout of the fan-favorite Chunin Exams arc, and it seems like the anime will finally address some loose threads.

One of the new characters introduced during that arc, Gaara’s protege Shinki, instantly garnered a huge following, but he’s been gone from the series ever since. New spoilers from the anime’s future tease that Shinki will be making his anime return pretty soon.

Here’s my scan and translation for Uzumaki Report #96, which introduces us to the upcoming events for the Boruto anime! Are you excited to see more from Urashiki and Papasuke? pic.twitter.com/XT9vk8ofPt — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) August 1, 2019

Although there are no concrete details about when Shinki will make his return to the anime, it seems like it will be part of a new arc featuring the returns of Sasuke, Gaara, and the missing Urashiki of the Otsutsuki Clan as well. Teasing a new region, Sunagakure, is in the anime’s future with the latest Uzumaki Report (thanks to translations from @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter), the series also mentions the following, “A major incident outbreaks in Sunagakure Village! Boruto and Shinki will be a united front?”

There aren’t too many details about the incident in particular, but it will force the two rivals to work together. After Boruto cheated to defeat Shinki in the Chunin Exams, fans didn’t get to see how Shinki felt about this loss when all hell broke lose later on. There series has yet to address how these two will interact with one another, so even if this is part of yet another filler arc there is a strong chance to explore more of Shinki’s character.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.