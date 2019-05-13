Naruto: Boruto Teaser Sets Up SPOILER’S Revival

Naruto wasn’t afraid to kill off its share of fan-favorites before it wrapped, but a good few of them were revived before all was said and done. Even if the heroes were brought back temporarily, their comeback brought closure to leads like Naruto Uzumaki, and it seems like Mirai Sarutobi is poised to experience such a moment for herself.

So, be warned! There are spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, translator Organic Dinosaur hit up fans on Twitter to share new synopses for Boruto. It was there a blurb for episode 110 was found, and it teases a big moment for Mirai.

As it turns out, the episode will follow Mirai as she meets a girl named Tatsumi, and the newcomer will reveal the existence of a “hot springs where you can meet the dead.”

“Seeing Tatsumi trying to get to her destination all alone was very emotionally moving to Mirai. So even though they were en-route for a mission, Mirai wants to head over to the hot springs together with her to try and meet with the deceased.”

The blurb may be innocent enough, but it has more meaning when you realize what a previous blurb teases. It turns out Mirai learns more about her dead father Asuma from Kakashi and Gai, leading her to wish she had known the man before his death. This tease combined with the reveal of a hot springs revival has fans curious about whether Asuma is about to make an appearance before his daughter, and Naruto fans aren’t sure they can handle all the feels that would come with his brief return.

So, do you think Asuma will really be making a comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!