Boruto Raises Startling Torture Question About Naruto

One of the major reasons that some fans didn’t quite gel with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations right off the bat was that it was a wildly different kind of series in terms of tone. While Naruto and his fellow Genin friends fought for their lives practically every day as Konoha was wrapped in war, their children have been able to enjoy long times of peace and prosperity. Their world has developed new technologies, and even the shinobi path has changed as more young adults choose to pursue other interests. So one recent reveal in the latest episode of the series is definitely interesting.

Episode 139 of the series features the return of Ibiki Morino. He made quite an impact during the original series’ Chunin Exams arc for being super intense, and it seems like he’s quite the same years later. In fact, it seems that Naruto taking the position of Hokage and these times of peace has not changed the fact that there’s still a Torture and Interrogation Force.

Ibiki arrives in the latest episode and confirms that he’s still interrogating and torturing, but doesn’t quite reveal as to who. Boruto and his friends have seen quite a bit of combat, but it’s nowhere near the same amount as the original series. With as many advancements as the village has made over the years, it really begs the question of why there still needs to be a torture division…especially one that still has a strong reputation with the young Genin that recognize Ibiki’s name right away.

Naruto’s made a lot of changes to the Hidden Leaf Village ever since he’s taken over, but the anime has shown quite a few examples of how the village still operates in the same traditions it always has. He still listens to his Elders, and although they’re no longer under the constant threat of other countries, it’s still startling to see that there’s still a need for torture.

Who are they possibly so threatened by that needing to get knowledge through such means is necessary? Is it tied to the work that Sasuke is currently doing outside of the village? This is all still okay under Naruto? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

