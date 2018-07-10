‘Naruto’ Villains Just Got a Disturbing Fusion on ‘Boruto’

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached a critical point of the Chunin Exams arc as the final battle between the Otsutsuki Clan and dream team of Sasuke, Naruto, the four Kage, and Boruto begins.

But as Momoshiki was about to lose, he and Kinshiki perform a disturbing fusion. Momoshiki then uses his chakra absorbing ability to turn Kinshiki into a chakra fruit, and eats him, giving Momoshiki a brand new form.

When Sasuke discovers Momoshiki’s weakness, that he really can’t use jutsu on his own and only recycles the ones he absorbs, Momoshiki is put into a corner because he can’t keep up with the ninja’s physical strength. So in that desperation, Kinshiki agrees to be absorbed.

This must be a recurring thing in the Otsutsuki Clan as Kinshiki’s happy to be absorbed. In fact, he’s happy his protege is absorbing him much like Kinshiki once absorbed the power of his own master. With this added strength, Momoshiki’s appearance completely changes.

Looking much like Kaguya back when she fought Naruto and Sasuke at the end of Naruto: Shippuden, Momoshiki has grown horns. But he’s also covered in black, and most importantly, a third eye has opened on his forehead meaning he’s going to debut all sorts of new Rinnengan powers he had yet to display before having enough power to do so.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.