3 Dark Crunchyroll Anime to Watch After Jaadugar’s Finale

Since the Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, the Summer series are all ending one by one. The Summer lineup has been the biggest quarter of the year for new debuts, including Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You, Chainsmoker Cat, and more. Of course, the lineup also includes Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, which turned out to be a surprisingly dark anime than what the visuals might suggest. Produced by Science SARU, the same animation studio behind Dandadan, this anime became a massive hit on Crunchyroll thanks to its stunning visuals and exceptional storytelling.

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The juxtaposition between the soft visuals and the complex storyline made it all the more appealing to fans. The anime’s first season reached its conclusion on September 12th, 2026, and it has yet to confirm a sequel. The manga is still ongoing, and considering the anime’s popularity, it wouldn’t be surprising if fans got an update in a few weeks or even months. However, since the first season is already over, you can watch these similar series to fill the void.

3) The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

The Apothecary Diaries is another surprisingly dark anime that was often misunderstood as a Shojo, but in reality it’s a Seinen series exploring topics such as politics, prostitution, power imbalance, and exploitation all through the lens of a genius protagonist. In a patriarchal society, Maomao stands out for her intense knowledge in medicine, poison, and her knack for cracking mysteries.

While it would have proved to be dangerous for her to possess such knowledge, things turned out well since the manager of the Rear Palace, Jinshi, noticed her skills. Ever since the story began, she has been helping him, the concubines, and even the Emperor with all kinds of requests. Much like Sitara, Maomao also weaponized her knowledge to survive in the Rear Palace after she was sold as a servant girl by kidnappers.

2) Raven of the Inner Palace

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

When it comes to palace drama, Raven of the Inner Palace leans more towards fantasy and magical themes compared to a scientific story. However, the charm of the story lies in the protagonist, the mysterious Raven Consort, Ryuu Jusetsu, who is both feared and revered in the Rear Palace. She has mystic abilities that can range from finding lost items to even contacting the dead.

However, while she prefers to live in seclusion, she caught the eye of the emperor, Ka Koshun, one day, and things haven’t been the same ever since. Although she seems annoyed at the continuing visits and requests from Koshun, she also can’t seem to turn him down. Much like The Apothecary Diaries, this anime also focuses on an ancient Chinese imperial setting with an intelligent protagonist with charming intelligence and pragmatism solving mysteries.

1) Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

This historical anime explores different themes from Jaadugar on the surface, at least in terms of settings. However, both stories focus on the power of knowledge and the desire to survive against oppressive historical forces. Not to mention that both series are extremely dark with high stakes, overwhelming losses, and struggles of the protagonists. Unlike the other anime on our list, Orb: On the Movements of the Earth wraps up the story within the first season, which makes it a perfect binge-worthy show.

The story takes place in 15th-century Poland, focusing on the challenges of preconceived notions about astronomy and science, which were considered heresy by the Church. Those who challenged their beliefs and researched anything about astronomy were burned at the stake. In such an era of turmoil, Rafal, a 12-year-old prodigy, finds his life turned upside down when his curiosity in astronomy grows after a chance encounter with a scholar.