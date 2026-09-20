3 Years Later, Major Crunchyroll Anime Finally Confirms Season 2 Release – Watch Trailer

Three years after a major anime series made its original debut streaming with Crunchyroll, one romance series has finally confirmed its Season 2 release plans after being hit by a surprise delay behind the scenes. While the new wave of anime hitting this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule are currently going to be taking up your attention, it’s also a great time to look ahead to 2027 for all the kinds of other projects now in the works for a release through next year too.

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The anime adaptation for SunSunSun and Momoco’s Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian light novels originally made its debut in 2024, and it was such a hit that a second season was confirmed to be in the works. But while it was originally scheduled for a release sometime in 2026, a major delay behind the scenes pushed it to a new release window of 2027 instead. Now finally moving towards this 2027 launch, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2 has dropped its first trailer that you can check out below.

What to Know for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2

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Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2 will be making its debut sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release window or date has yet to be revealed as of this time. Hiroshi Haraguchi will be replacing Ryota Itoh from the first season, and taking over directing duties for studio Doga Kobo (which also is behind Oshi no Ko, now readying for its final season). Yuka Yamada will be taking over as script writer from Itoh as well, and Yuhei Murota is returning from the previous season to handle the character designs.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2 was previously slated for a 2026 release, but it was announced earlier this year that the production team would be delaying the new episodes to further ensure its quality. This makes for a three year gap in between the seasons, and that’s not too bad considering that there are many franchises that make fans wait for much longer in between new seasons. It’s a great sign that the anime has gotten a new season overall, and fans have plenty of time before it returns for new episodes.

Where to Watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

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Though there’s going to be a much longer wait for the next season than fans might be hoping for, it also means there’s plenty of time to go back and catch up with everything that has happened so far. If you wanted to do so, you can find the first season of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian now exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll (with both Japanese and English language audio) in the meantime. This second season is going to pick up right where everything left off from that first season too.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian adapted the first three volumes of the light novel series so far, and assuming the next season continues directly adapting the source material, this new season is going to pick up with the fourth volume. Expect lots of new romance shenanigans with just a bit of drama as Masachika gets even closer to Alya.