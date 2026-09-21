3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Naruto (That Aren’t Boruto)

The Naruto franchise is deemed the definition of anime in the industry, and it has earned that status through its many elements. With the anime being on air for a decade and a half, it has created an identity like no other, and many anime have tried to follow what this series has done, yet none can compare to what Naruto has become. The franchise tried to expand with a sequel, Boruto, but it is still not comparable to the run of the original.

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That said, there are series that have followed its format and do give fans a sense of what Naruto feels like. There are specifically two modern shonen anime that have presented that feel, with one returning for its second season later this year. Meanwhile, a brand-new anime has emerged in the summer of 2026, which is almost a modern replica of Naruto, with a perfect short premise that fans can watch to fill the void left by the anime.

3) My Hero Academia

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular shonen anime series, and without a doubt, it meets many of the criteria that Naruto presents. It emerges with its own premise, sort of an X-Men-style mutant setting, with individuals getting a Quirk that can also alter their shape and appearance. What makes this anime very similar to Naruto is how it perfectly incorporates all the right elements of a shonen anime. It starts with an ambitious protagonist with an unrealistic goal.

However, the protagonist overcomes the challenges presented to them with the guidance of others, coming out stronger from every encounter they have. Meanwhile, other elements, such as the friendship and rivalry that continuously push the main character, are also present at a perfect pace, making the anime provide the uplifting energy that every shonen anime does, especially its message of never giving up. With a total of 170 episodes across eight seasons, it also presents a long narrative that fans will undoubtedly love.

2) Black Clover

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

If there is any anime that has been deemed guilty of being Naruto‘s copy, it is none other than Black Clover. From its appearance in Weekly Shonen Jump, fans were already calling out Asta’s motives, with him being an anomaly in the world while also having the biggest dream there is; the series couldn’t have been much more similar. What sealed the deal for the anime is how Studio Pierrot came into the picture to adapt it into an anime.

For its first season, the anime had a total of 170 episodes, running continuously for years, with the classic Pierrot style providing even fillers here and there. In its first season, the anime had all the nuances one could have expected from the Naruto series, from an inner demon power within the protagonist that continues to become his friend as the narrative moves on. There is honestly no anime better than Black Clover, as it perfectly embodies all the elements of Naruto in its long run, and with a second season coming this fall, Black Clover can continue to fill the void left by Naruto.

1) Black Torch

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

Black Torch is the modern shonen anime that is the perfect series for anyone looking to experience the nostalgic elements of Naruto in a short story that can quickly fill the void left by Naruto‘s absence. With only 12 episodes, Black Torch emerges as a perfect Naruto-like series from the first episode, featuring a modern ninja premise with the main character, Jiro Azuma, also gaining an inner demon power. The progression of the bond between Jiro and his inner demon is truly like that of Naruto and Kurama, providing the sense fans have come to long for from Naruto.

Meanwhile, there are also other elements, specifically involving the second male protagonist, Reiji, who has a situation with his older brother, who also massacred his family. This finalizes the deal: Black Torch couldn’t be more similar to Naruto. However, the special element of Black Torch is how it also feels similar to Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. This is what makes Black Torch not just an anime that fans can pick up in 2026 for its short run to fill the void of Naruto, but one that essentially helps present what a shonen anime feels like, filling the void of shonen anime itself.