Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Voice Actress Welcomes New Child

It looks like a big congrats is in order for one of anime’s most notable actresses. Thanks to an update on Twitter, Yuko Sanpei has confirmed she’s welcomed her second child into the world after a safe delivery in Japan.

According to Anime News Network, Sanpei gave birth to her second child on July 4. The mother and baby have returned home at this point and are recovering with family.

For fans, this announcement is a joyful one and comes after Sanpei announced her second pregnancy several months back. The actress had her first child back in 2014 after getting married to her spouse in 2013.

If you do not recognize Sanpei by name, you will likely be able to pin-point her voice. Currently, the actress is best-known for voicing Boruto Uzumaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The actress also voiced Renton Thurston in Eureka Seven as well as the Eureka Seven: Hi-Evolution films. Sanpei has also lent her voice to series such as The IDOLM@STER, Captain Tsubasa, Precure, and more.

There is no word on whether Sanpei’s delivery or maternity leave will affect Boruto moving forward. The anime is set to release its next episode this coming weekend, but it will not feature its titular hero heavily if at all. Instead, Sanpei will get a break as episode 115 is slated to follow Kakashi on an undercover mission overseeing several lesser-known classmates who graduated with Boruto.

