Boruto Introduces New Type of Karma

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a new type of Karma with the newest chapter of the series! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has just made it through the climactic final fight of the ongoing Isshiki Otsutsuki saga, and Boruto and the others have made it through albeit not completely unscathed. It's a bit too soon to rest on their laurels, however, as it's soon revealed that there's yet another Karma host still lingering out there with a new type of Karma. Because while Kawaki managed to get rid of his, there's yet another big danger ahead.

Through the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, Boruto and Kawaki learned the true nature and purpose of their respective Karma marks as they were planned to be used as either the host for an Otsutsuki or as a tribute to the Ten Tails to birth a new Divine Tree. But it turns out that Kawaki and Boruto weren't the only planned vessels in the process, and Kara member Code is actually the bearer of a completely different Karma.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 55 reveals Code actually has a Karma of his own. He's confused at why Kawaki would not want to become an Otsutsuki host, and his Karma is revealed to be a white mark that he refers to as not a "real" Karma mark and a "dud." But its true purpose soon comes to light when the defeated Isshiki uses it to contact Code before he disappears forever. Although Isshiki cannot use Code's white Karma mark to gain a new body, he instead reveals that Code can continue to use its power.

Because while he was not a suitable vessel, Code can instead use the Karma's full power. Isshiki teases that if Code is able to use Boruto or Kawaki to summon the Divine Tree, then he can become a brand new Otsutsuki rather than just carry on the identities of the first two. So it might be that Code's Karma just might be the most dangerous version of the seal yet.

What do you think of this new white Karma introduced in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest chapter? Do you think it will be more powerful than Boruto or Kawaki's versions? How different do you think it will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!